Kevin Aviance, featured on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album, discusses how politics & hate affect LGBTQ+ community on "The Point"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Kevin Aviance shares impact of politics & hate on drag community

Kevin Aviance, a top drag performer, discusses the impact of politics on the world of drag and how Drag Queen Story Hour, a program intended to teach empathy and deter bullying, has led people to feel hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community. 

Then, Gale Brewer, a key voice on the New York City Council, discusses the asylum seekers crisis, illegal cannabis shops and other key issues facing the city right now. 

Talking Points

Kevin Aviance, a featured performer on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album, discusses how politics and hate are affecting the drag community. 

Watch Aviance's conversation with CBS New York's Marcia Kramer

Bonus conversation with Kevin Aviance

City Council Member Gale Brewer represents a Manhattan district that has lots of issues, from illegal cannabis shops to finding housing for asylum seekers. She also has a front row seat to the problems at City Hall. 

Watch Brewer's conversation with Kramer

NYC Council Member Gale Brewer on finding jobs for asylum seekers
Bonus conversation with NYC Council Member Gale Brewer

Your Point

Edward Caban, New York City's new police commissioner, is faced with the task of convincing people they're safe. We asked New Yorkers where they want him to start. 

What should new NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban do first?

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."   

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter.

First published on July 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

