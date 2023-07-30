Kevin Aviance, featured on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album, discusses how politics & hate affect LGBTQ+ community on "The Point"

Kevin Aviance, a top drag performer, discusses the impact of politics on the world of drag and how Drag Queen Story Hour, a program intended to teach empathy and deter bullying, has led people to feel hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Then, Gale Brewer, a key voice on the New York City Council, discusses the asylum seekers crisis, illegal cannabis shops and other key issues facing the city right now.

Talking Points

Kevin Aviance, a featured performer on Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album, discusses how politics and hate are affecting the drag community.

City Council Member Gale Brewer represents a Manhattan district that has lots of issues, from illegal cannabis shops to finding housing for asylum seekers. She also has a front row seat to the problems at City Hall.

Your Point

Edward Caban, New York City's new police commissioner, is faced with the task of convincing people they're safe. We asked New Yorkers where they want him to start.

