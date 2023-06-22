New York State now prepared to shut down illegal cannabis shops, Gov. Hochul says

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new enforcement measures to crack down on unlicensed illegal cannabis shops.

New York's first legal dispensary opened late last year, but ever since there has been a growing number of unlicensed stores opening up. The governor says instead of fining them, the state now has the tools to shut them down fast.

"I want to send a message loud and clear across this state: That if you are operating illegall, you will be caught and you will be stopped," Hochul said Thursday morning.

Hochul warned unlicensed cannabis shops if caught, in addition to being shut down, the landlord of the property will be penalized too.

"Do you really want to risk this? Not just your reputation, but this is going to hit you monetarily, as well," she said.

It will start with higher fines. A business that sells weed without a license is subject to being penalized $10,000 a day.

A notice of violation will be put in the window, and if sales continue, the fines double to $20,000 a day. Eventually, a property can be padlocked for at least a year.

"If a business continues to sell cannabis after they've already gotten a violation, the state can now pursue a court order and shut them down and padlock the store," said Hochul. "The Office of Cannabis Management will work with the state attorney general's office and issue restraining orders and issues of closures."

Consumers will know who is licensed by looking for a sign in front of their stores. The governor says it will have a QR code people can scan to verify online, as well.

"Women, minority and other small business owners are choosing to do the right thing, waiting for their chance to apply for and to launch their dispensary businesses. These hardworking, tax paying, rule following persons deserve the opportunity to not have their dreams trampled on, and our communities should not be exploited by these unlicensed and unregulated operators," said Osbert Orduna, owner of The Cannabis Place.

Hochul said in the last two weeks of inspections statewide, 31 businesses had illegal cannabis seized. Inspectors recovered in the ballpark of $9-11 million worth of product.