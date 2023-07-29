Watch CBS News
Beyoncé fans brave the heat for Renaissance World Tour concert at MetLife Stadium

By Alice Gainer

/ CBS New York

Beyoncé fans pile into MetLife Stadium for Saturday's Renaissance Tour concert
Beyoncé fans pile into MetLife Stadium for Saturday's Renaissance Tour concert 01:40

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour arrived at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday for the first of two shows there this weekend.

The stadium parking lot opened at 3 p.m., and temperatures hit 90 degrees as fans who arrived early tried to stay cool in the shade as they waited for gates to open.

Whatever the weather, they don't mind.

Excited fans boarded trains at Penn Station, while others drove, arriving as the parking lot opened some five hours before showtime.

It was hot, but people were not going to sacrifice their fashion, many wearing looks inspired by the song "Alien Superstar."

Ahead of her performances, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proclaimed Beyonce "the Queen Bey of the Garden State."

In honor of Beyoncé blessing New Jersey with her presence this weekend, I hereby proclaim the Irreplaceable lyrical genius “Queen Honey-Bey” of the Garden State. I hope this weekend is a Party to remember. #BeyHive

Posted by Governor Phil Murphy on Friday, July 28, 2023

There is a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night, but fans say they'll stick it out no matter what.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

