Meeting on AI data center in Kenilworth, N.J., called off, frustrating residents

Dozens of residents gathered Tuesday to protest an artificial intelligence data center in Union County, New Jersey.

Opponents packed a scheduled borough planning board meeting only to be told it was canceled because the board didn't have enough members present to legally conduct official business, hold hearings or take votes.

Data center plans

There are plans to construct a 400,000-square-foot AI data center at the site of a former pharmaceutical company on Galloping Hill Road in Kenilworth. The center would be filled with servers that store data.

The planning board approved the redevelopment at the site last year.

CBS News New York reached out to CoreWeave, the company constructing the center, but have not heard back.

Several weeks ago, though, a company spokesperson told us they took on the project with encouragement of local and state policymakers, adding, "Our facility is designed to be a responsible neighbor and to support long-term economic activity in the region."

Officials said CoreWeave is putting together a public forum to take place sometime in June to answer questions.

Residents voice concerns

Tempers flared as police escorted some people out of Tuesday's canceled meeting.

"I understand you're frustrated, but please start making your way out," a police officer told the crowd.

"We don't want any questions answered. We just want it stopped," one man said.

"I don't think it's a legitimate cancellation, and I think they've already signed the contract," Roselle Park resident Jennifer Wilkes said.

"There's a lot of frustration because they know that this meeting is once a month," Jordan Panno said.

Angry residents from several towns are protesting the data center, voicing concerns about rising electric bills and the environmental impacts.

"I would say noise, definitely air pollution," Union Township resident Izabella Escurra said.

"Light pollution, air pollution and water pollution that tends to occur around these plants," Westfield resident Dr. Alexandra Liggatt said.

CBS News New York tried to speak to the borough attorney about next steps, but he said for legal reasons, he could not speak to us on camera.