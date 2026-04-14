N.J. man charged after suspicious device shut down Keansburg St. Patrick's Day Parade

A man who reported a suspicious device near a New Jersey parade route was charged with planting it there.

Christopher Otis, 56, called Keansburg police around 10:45 a.m. on March 28, according to police. He said he found the device in the area of Beachway and Bayview Avenues, just hours before the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Responding officers found the device near the parade's staging area for participants.

Several K-9s searched the area but didn't find anything else. Out of an abundance of caution, the parade was canceled.

Then, prosecutors, the FBI and police looked into Otis' involvement and said they found conflicting accounts.

Otis was arrested and charged with the possession of a destructive device and creating a false public alarm.

Mayor cancels future parades due to incident

On March 31, Keansburg Mayor George Hoff met with the parade committee. They determined future parades would be tabled until authorities determined who was responsible.

"It's a wake-up call not only us [but] for other towns moving forward to be vigilant, and make sure safety measures are put into place," Hoff previously said.

Residents shocked after parade shuts down

Deli owner Ashley Lozada said her customers were told the parade wasn't happening just 30 minutes before it started.

"People come from all over the place to see the parade," Lozada said. "Who would have thought that in [the] small town of Keansburg that something like this would have happened?"

Resident Sara Alvarez said her 11-year-old daughter was getting ready to participate in the parade.

"I was like, 'Don't move from me,'" Alvarez said. "We had no idea what was going on."