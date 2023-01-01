Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic swearing-in set for Sunday

Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Sunday will be a historic day in Albany as Gov. Kathy Hochul is sworn in.

In November, she became the first woman elected governor in New York after serving the remaining 16 months of Andrew Cuomo's term.

In addition to Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will also take the oath.

CBS2 will have live coverage of the inauguration starting at 2 p.m.

