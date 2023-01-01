Watch CBS News
Gov. Kathy Hochul's historic swearing-in set for Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor in New York
Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor in New York 03:25

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Sunday will be a historic day in Albany as Gov. Kathy Hochul is sworn in.

In November, she became the first woman elected governor in New York after serving the remaining 16 months of Andrew Cuomo's term.

In addition to Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli will also take the oath.

CBS2 will have live coverage of the inauguration starting at 2 p.m.

CBS2's Dana Tyler and Marcia Kramer will anchor our coverage live. You can watch it streaming on CBS News New York.

