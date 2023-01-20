Republican Long Island leaders say Gov. Kathy Hochul's affordable housing plan is "the wrong way" to address problem

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- Republican Long Island leaders are blasting the housing plan unveiled in Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State.

They agree the island needs more affordable housing but not forced by Albany.

The governor, meanwhile, has called her Housing Compact a critically needed plan to address the housing crisis.

Affordable housing has been a goal of planners for decades. Westbury is booming with options near the train station.

Hochul's newly unveiled plan aims for more, requiring Long Island add 3% more housing stock in three years and rezone a half mile radius around train stations for more density.

But the plan is getting panned in the suburbs because it could overrule local zoning.

"Everyone here acknowledges the problem ... What we're saying is there's a right way, there's a wrong way. Governor, your way is the wrong way. Work together," Sen. Dean Murray said.

Long Island Republicans say there's too little vacant land and not enough money in the plan to support such quick suburban growth.

"How about the infrastructure to support it? How about electrifying the rail? How about making sure the roads work? How about making sure that there are sewers?" Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine said.

There's good reason for local zoning laws.

"To allow for a balance of commercial and residential living, good quality of life, public safety and environmental quality," Sen. Alexis Weik said.

But housing advocates say the island must ease a crisis that's forcing seniors, young people and essential workers away.

"We are not hearing any solutions. We only hear, 'No, no, no.' If we, in fact, want to keep local zoning rules, we want to keep home rules, give us a solution to the major housing crisis," said Pilar Moya-Mancera, executive director of Housing Help.

"We praise the governor for supporting affordable housing on Long Island with some funding and incentives, we need more, but we don't want to see any mandates. Housing is best planned by local communities," said Eric Alexander, director of Vision Long Island.

Long Island is on track to add 10,000 affordable housing units to the 20,000 already built. Huntington, named by the governor's office as lagging behind Brooklyn, has added thousands of units.

"In terms of development, Brooklyn has sewers, Brooklyn has reservoir water supply, Brooklyn has mass transit crisscrossing the entire borough. Huntington has none of those things," Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

The governor's office says she will work closely with local leaders. Long Island leaders remind her about what happened last year to her proposal for more accessory apartments; it was ultimately withdrawn amid strong suburban opposition.

A spokesperson for the governor sent CBS2 the following statement:

"The New York Housing Compact proposed by Governor Hochul is a comprehensive and proactive strategy that meets the severity of New York's housing crisis while providing flexibility to cities, towns, and villages in meeting crucial housing goals. "The Governor will announce further details about the full implementation of the Housing Compact during her budget proposal and will continue working closely with local leaders, advocates, and other community stakeholders to bring this critically needed plan to fruition."