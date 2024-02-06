Seal at Connecticut aquarium predicts Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVIII

Seal at Connecticut's Maritime Aquarium predicts Chiefs will win Super Bowl

NORWALK, Conn. -- Everyone is trying to predict who will win Super Bowl LVIII -- the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers -- and that includes the matriarch at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk.

Rasal, a 38-year-old harbor seal, was given a choice between a red toy, representing the Chiefs, and a gold toy, representing the 49ers.

Rasal took a dive and came back up with the red toy, predicting the Chiefs will win.

The seal also correctly predicted the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl last year. According to the aquarium, Rasal's current record is 2-3, and the aquarium's seals have a combined record of 5-7.

The aquarium says the seal training program keeps the animals physically and mentally healthy.

Instead of a Super Bowl ring, Rasal's prize is plenty of herring.

We'll find out if Rasal is right this Sunday.