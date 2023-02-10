Maritime Aquarium's seal picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII

Rasal the Seal picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

NORWALK, Conn. -- It turns out harbor seals aren't Eagles fans either.

Thursday, Rasal, the seal at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rasal learned how to retrieve toys from underwater to make her pick.

Two toys were placed at the bottom of the pool -- a green one for the Eagles and a red one for the Chiefs.

Rasal picked the red one.