Maritime Aquarium's seal picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rasal the Seal picks the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl
NORWALK, Conn. -- It turns out harbor seals aren't Eagles fans either.

Thursday, Rasal, the seal at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rasal learned how to retrieve toys from underwater to make her pick.

Two toys were placed at the bottom of the pool -- a green one for the Eagles and a red one for the Chiefs.

Rasal picked the red one.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 9:16 PM

