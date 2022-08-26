Watch CBS News
Health

Juvenile case of monkeypox detected in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC health officials discuss efforts to fight monkeypox outbreak
NYC health officials discuss efforts to fight monkeypox outbreak 01:00

NEW YORK - New York City officials have confirmed a juvenile case of monkeypox

"There is a juvenile case of MPV (or monkeypox) in New York City. While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

The case is believed to be linked to a household contact. 

Word of the juvenile case comes as the city rolls out its new vaccination strategy to stretch out the supply. A smaller dose will be given just below the skin, instead of deep into the arm. 

There are at least 2,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York City.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 1:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.