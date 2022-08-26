Juvenile case of monkeypox detected in New York City

NEW YORK - New York City officials have confirmed a juvenile case of monkeypox.

"There is a juvenile case of MPV (or monkeypox) in New York City. While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

The case is believed to be linked to a household contact.

Word of the juvenile case comes as the city rolls out its new vaccination strategy to stretch out the supply. A smaller dose will be given just below the skin, instead of deep into the arm.

There are at least 2,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox in New York City.