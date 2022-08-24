Watch CBS News
Health

NYC launching more than 12,000 new monkeypox vaccine appointments

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC opening monkeypox appointments tonight
NYC opening monkeypox appointments tonight 00:38

NEW YORK -- New York City is offering more than 12,000 new appointments for the monkeypox vaccine starting Wednesday night. 

Appointments can be made at 6 p.m. on the city's website or by calling 877-VAX-4-NYC.

Monkeypox in NYC: Identifying symptoms, prevention tips, how to get a vaccine and more

The city is rolling out a new vaccination strategy to stretch out the supply. A smaller dose will be given just below the skin, instead of deep into the arm. 

The City Council committee on health is also holding an oversight hearing Wednesday on the city's response to the outbreak. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 11:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.