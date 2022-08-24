NYC launching more than 12,000 new monkeypox vaccine appointments

NEW YORK -- New York City is offering more than 12,000 new appointments for the monkeypox vaccine starting Wednesday night.

Appointments can be made at 6 p.m. on the city's website or by calling 877-VAX-4-NYC.

The city is rolling out a new vaccination strategy to stretch out the supply. A smaller dose will be given just below the skin, instead of deep into the arm.

The City Council committee on health is also holding an oversight hearing Wednesday on the city's response to the outbreak.