QB Justin Fields will start Jets-Bengals game with Tyrod Taylor ruled out, AP source says

Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 8 on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

After a week during which coach Aaron Glenn declined to announce his starter publicly, the situation apparently became moot when Tyrod Taylor was ruled out Saturday with a knee injury, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn't make an announcement.

"I wouldn't want to give [the Bengals] a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity," Glenn told reporters Wednesday.

The New York Post first reported that Fields would start and the injured Taylor wouldn't travel with the team to Cincinnati.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will serve as the struggling Fields' backup for the winless Jets (0-7).

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) reacts on the bench during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger / AP

Fields, who has started six of the seven games this season, was benched at halftime in New York's 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He has thrown for less than 50 yards in three of his starts.

Jets owner criticized Fields' on-field performance

Earlier this week, Jets owner Woody Johnson criticized Fields, essentially blaming the 26-year-old signal-caller for the team's winless start. Johnson also defended Glenn in his first season as an NFL head coach.

"It doesn't bother me. It doesn't. Of course, everybody knows I need to play better. We need to play better as a team," said Fields, who told CBS News New York he did not hear the owner's comments.

"It's really something that has been said across the board, from everybody, including Justin -- we have to improve," Glenn added.

It wasn't immediately known if Taylor would have started if he were healthy, but the veteran quarterback was listed Friday as questionable to play after he was limited all week with a knee ailment. Taylor said he took a helmet to the knee in the second half of the Jets' loss to Carolina.

