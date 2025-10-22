Jets starting quarterback for Sunday against Bengals remains a mystery

The big question for the winless Jets is who their quarterback will be when they take on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Head coach Aaron Glenn says he has an answer, but has a good reason for keeping it under wraps.

"I wouldn't want to give [the Bengals] a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity," Glenn said.

"Everybody knows I need to play better"

Justin Fields, who has started six of the seven games this season, was benched at halftime of the 13-6 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He has thrown for less than 50 yards in three of his starts.

Earlier this week, Jets owner Woody Johnson criticized the 26-year-old signal-caller, basically blaming him in large part for the team's 0-7 record, while at the same time defending the job Glenn has done up to this point. Fields told CBS News New York on Wednesday he didn't hear the comments.

"It doesn't bother me. It doesn't. Of course, everybody knows I need to play better. We need to play better as a team," Fields said.

"It's really something that has been said across the board, from everybody, including Justin -- we have to improve," Glenn added.

Guard John Simpson was asked if has any idea who will be under center on Sunday.

"No, but that's not my focus. My focus is on the guys that I'm going against and making sure everyone has that 1-0 mindset every week," Simpson said.

Jets quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the first quarter against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Fields got the first-team reps in drills on Wednesday, but if Glenn opts for Tyrod Taylor, the Jets' 36-year-old backup, it will create a noteworthy quarterback matchup against the Bengals' Joe Flacco. Taylor backed up Flacco for four years in Baltimore.

Fields said no matter who gets the start, he's at peace.

"Everything around me can be negative around me in the world, but I promise you there's nothing that can phase me and that's due to my relationship with the Lord," Fields said.

Believe in the process, Glenn says

Glenn was asked how he wants his players to respond to all the adversity surrounding the team, including the frustration of five of the losses coming by seven points or less.

"I think the number one thing that you have to do is you can't waver in these type of situations. You have to have a plan and process that you believe in," Glenn said.

At this point, the Jets can use all the help they can get get, and it appears they may get some on Sunday. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, their top offensive weapon, is day-to-day with a knee injury after missing last week's game.

However, cornerback Sauce Gardner is currently in concussion protocol.