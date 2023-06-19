Broadway stars gather for Juneteenth concert

NEW YORK -- Broadway stars gathered for a Juneteenth concert in Times Square on Sunday.

Part of the Broadway League's Black to Broadway initiative, "Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth" honored Black culture and expression, featuring Black Broadway artists who sang, danced and performed spoken word.

The free event was hosted by Michael James Scott, who currently stars as the Genie in Disney's "Aladdin."

"I am filled with gratitude for Juneteenth. I know that so many of us are. It's just a profound reminder of the resilience and the strength and just plain amazing spirit of the African-American community," he said.

The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award was presented to Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon.