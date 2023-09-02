NYPD: 2 teens stabbed with broken beer bottle during robbery attempt at Junction Playground in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people accused of stabbing a pair of teenage boys during an attempted robbery at a playground in Queens.

It happened at the Junction Playground in Corona just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Police said the two people tried to rob a 17-year-old and 18-year-old before attacking them with a broken glass beer bottle.

The teens were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.