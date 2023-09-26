NEW YORK -- A judge Tuesday sided with Staten Island lawmakers, saying a controversial migrant shelter should close.

The shelter at St. John Villa Academy, located in a mostly residential neighborhood, has been the site of constant protest.

The court battle centered on whether tens of thousands of migrants coming to New York City constitutes an emergency and therefore fives Mayor Eric Adams the right to open shelters wherever he can find space.

A City Hall spokesperson told CBS New York that the city will appeal. The spokesperson released this statement:

"New Yorkers are tired of shouldering the burden of this nationwide crisis, and we understand their concerns. Since spring 2022, we have processed over 116,000 asylum seekers, with an average of more than 10,000 migrants continuing to arrive every single month asking for shelter. With 210 sites already open, including 17 large-scale humanitarian relief centers, any site we are now finding are the only options left. While not a single family with children has been forced to sleep on the streets in New York City, this ruling jeopardizes our ability to continue providing shelter at that scale. We are taking steps to immediately appeal this ruling, which we believe is incorrect in key respects and which threatens to disrupt efforts to manage this national humanitarian crisis. Instances like this underscore the urgent need for a broader state and national solution, as we've emphasized repeatedly."

Borough President Vito Fossella previously called the shelter, "the worst possible choice in the worst possible location."

New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli blamed Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Biden.

"Those three people have stopped working for the residents of the city and have put their priorities in the hands of those who have come across our border in violation of our law," said Borelli.

Borelli also faulted Adams for ordering city agencies to cut their budgets by 5% now and up to 15% this fiscal year to help pay the tab for some 206 facilities to house asylum seekers in all five boroughs.

"Listen to the mayor's own words. We are shifting resources away from public services for New Yorkers to serve this population of which I can say my constituents want no part of. They don't support this idea of sanctuary city," said Borelli. "So perhaps in this courthouse, we'll see where the buck stops on the city government and the state government and the federal government. And perhaps this is where that pendulum starts to swing back."

Meanwhile, Adams defended his need to order budget cuts and said he would welcome legislation in Albany that would allow the state to issue work permits to the asylum seekers.