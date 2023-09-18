New York City's right-to-shelter policy for asylum seekers back in court

Hearing today on NYC's right to shelter law

NEW YORK -- A court hearing will be held Monday in Lower Manhattan on the city's right-to-shelter policy.

Officials continue to call for more help in coping with the flow of asylum seekers coming into New York City.

More than 100,000 have arrived since the spring of last year.

City attorneys are arguing for a pause from the right-to-shelter mandate, and for Gov. Kathy Hochul to take a bigger role in helping the city by allowing the law to be applied statewide.

So far, the governor does not appear to support moving asylum seekers to other areas of the state.