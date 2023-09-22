Mayor Eric Adams: Newly arriving adult asylum seekers can only stay in city-funded shelters for 1 month

Mayor: Asylum seekers can only stay in city-funded shelters for 1 month

NEW YORK -- With more than 60,000 asylum seekers in New York City's care, Mayor Eric Adams is enacting new rules for the length of time people can stay in city-funded facilities.

Starting Friday, newly arriving asylum seekers can only stay in shelters for one month.

Adults whose 60-day notices start expiring Saturday must reapply and will only be eligible for 30-day extensions.

They will also be offered help finding alternative housing and planning their next steps.