Mets' Juan Soto diagnosed with right calf strain after MRI

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto has been diagnosed with a right calf strain after undergoing an MRI on Saturday.

Soto was injured Friday night trying to run from first to third during the Mets' 10-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Both Soto and manager Carlos Mendoza were surprised that the MRI didn't show more damage than it did.

"Right now it's a minor strain," Soto said at Oracle Park on Saturday. "We're going to be going day-by-day, see how it feels. No decisions have been made yet. We're going to see how I wake up the next couple of days and go from there.

"It's impressive what we saw on the imaging because I feel way better than yesterday. I definitely feel really good, and to see what came out on the MRI, it was surprising for me."

Mendoza saw Soto walking through the Mets clubhouse prior to Saturday's game against the Giants and appearing to be doing well. The team has not ruled out placing Soto on the injured list but is hoping to avoid that.

"He's got that mild strain but surprisingly when I saw him earlier, the way he's walking around, just the attitude itself, he seems to be in a really good place," Mendoza said. "That's a tricky area. We're going to have to be really, really careful with him. The good news is how he's feeling and the feedback we're getting from him."

During Friday's game, Soto singled off Tyler Mahle in the top of the first and appeared to slow up while going first to third on Bo Bichette's run-scoring single.

"He felt something," Mendoza said. "As he was standing at third base, he continued to get tight."

Soto was forced out at home plate when Brett Baty grounded into a 1-2-3 double play, and Tyrone Taylor replaced Soto in left field for the bottom of the first.

In eight games this season, Soto is batting .355 with one home run and five RBIs.

The 27-year-old Soto is in the second season of a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets. He had 43 homers and 105 RBIs while playing in 160 games last season.

The four-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger award winner has played at least 150 games six times in his eight major league seasons before this one. The only times he didn't were the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and his rookie year with Washington in 2018, when he was called up on May 20. He hasn't been on the injured list since early in the 2021 season with the Nationals.

He also has played for the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees.