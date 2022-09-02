Watch CBS News
NYPD outlines security for J'ouvert and West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people will gather to celebrate West Indian heritage this weekend in Brooklyn. J'ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade are returning for in-person events. 

Friday, the NYPD outlined security measures that will be in place to make sure the celebrations stay safe.

Uniformed officers will be on site, along with more surveillance cameras and checkpoints to screen parade participants and spectators. 

"Bringing out members of the clergy, members from the community to speak to our offices to make sure they understand the meaning of this holiday, and to understand why people are doing certain things and certain customs that they'll be engaged in. So we're gonna make sure that we speak to our officers, that they're properly trained and have the right information, and then they'll be able to go out there and respect people's space and their right to have a good time. And that's exactly what it's all about. We want people to come out and have a good time. We just want everyone to be safe," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey. 

Several people were killed as violence broke out near past J'ouvert celebrations. 

In 2019, the last time the event was in-person, police had similar safety measures in place and reported no violence. 

