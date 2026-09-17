Queens resident takes it upon himself to clean up filthy Brooklyn underpass. Here's the story of Mr. Service.

It's easy to complain about litter in New York City, but how many people actually do something about it?

When one man recently spotted a Brooklyn eyesore near his commuter rail stop, he took matters into his own hands.

He called out 311 on social media and it ended up being a call to action for himself.

"People were telling me, 'Oh, how about you stop making videos about it, and go clean it yourself?' So I did," Joshua Service said.

This is what the underpass looked like when Joshua Service got started. @THEGENERALJO

Service says when he commuted from Queens to his job in Crown Heights last week he noticed a mess under the Long Island Rail Road Nostrand Avenue station near Atlantic Avenue.

In response to his 311 complaints, the Department of Sanitation said, "It will inspect within 7 days." Service learned the holdup was due to the site in question also being considered a homeless encampment.

"It was a catastrophe," Service said. "Sanitation couldn't just come and get the bags. They had to make sure it wasn't the homeless person's property."

When it comes to homeless encampments, New York City requires the Department of Social Services first visit the site seven days in a row before it can address the area.

"What I worried about was just making sure that the area was neater for everybody," Service said.

This is what the underpass looked like when Joshua Service was done cleaning it. CBS News New York

So for two hours on Monday, the 25-year-old says he put on some gloves and filled up about 10 garbage bags.

"Women's shoes, children's shoes. I'm seeing that they probably had garbage that was dumped here," Service said. "Someone was like, 'Do you work for the Department of Transportation?' I said, 'No, man, I'm an independent contractor.'"

Strangers acknowledge his efforts.

"Phenomenal. It was philanthropic. He was passionate about it and cleaned it up. [It's] something we need more of," said Haile Ali, of Crown Heights. "It's a step forward. When you deal with the things going on on this planet, raindrops make puddles, so every little bit counts. You know what I mean?"

Service didn't just clean up the area; the Department of Homeless Services says when it went out there Wednesday, it helped moved someone to a shelter.

"My main takeaway from this experience is that no matter who you are, you can make a change," Service said. "We as a people make our community."

He said the best part is that he did something for others, and added he does want to become mayor one day. After all, his last name is Service.

City Councilmember Chi Ossé plans to honor Service for his service on Friday at the spot he cleaned up.