West Side homeless encampment outreach underway, NYC Department of Homeless Services says

New York City officials confirmed Wednesday that outreach teams were midway through efforts to help the people at a sprawling West Side homeless encampment before dismantling their living spaces.

The city's Department of Homeless Services (NYC DHS) confirmed to CBS News New York that the outreach period started on Monday on West 45th Street near 12th Avenue and the Intrepid Museum.

How the outreach period works

Now that NYC DHS is in charge of encampment sweeps, outreach personnel must show up seven straight days along the same sidewalks.

At the end of the mandated outreach period, anyone who remains risks having their belongings tossed by the Department of Sanitation.

New York City outreach teams are trying to convince homeless people on Manhattan's West Side to accept housing. CBS News New York

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Sanitation, which said, in an emailed response, to direct our questions to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

On Tuesday morning, we asked him about the timeline of the outreach process.

"The notice that is provided ... it indicates both the beginning of the seven-day period and then once that period concludes, that site is cleaned up," Mamdani said.

So after the weekend, on Monday or Tuesday, clean sweep day may come to West 45th.

Man declines housing, despite dangers of living on the streets

Outreach team members wanted one man to take them up on an offer of housing, but he said no, despite the dangers.

"They gave me the water and it was cool. They've added in sunscreen," the man said. "One time, it was like I had woken up and a gentleman had a hammer and said, 'I'm gonna kill you."

Some area residents said they want immediate action taken.

"It's gotten worse," one man said of people experiencing homelessness. "At times, they are threatening."