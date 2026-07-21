Slow pace of clearing Manhattan homeless encampments leaves some questioning Mayor Zohran Mamdani's approach

Despite promises of action from Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the blocks-long homeless encampments on the West Side of Manhattan continue to stir controversy.

The angst is especially prevalent among those who live and work in Hudson Yards, one of the most expensive areas of the borough.

Some people who live and work near Hudson Yards are not pleased with the pace of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan to remove homeless encampments. CBS News New York

Homeless encampments near Hudson Yards

One person who lives in the area told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer he saw former Mayor Eric Adams biking nearby. Adams had made dismantling encampments a top priority of his administration.

Mamdani has taken a different approach centered on outreach, which, so far, has left a number of encampments untouched.

A one-bedroom apartment in Hudson Yards averages $5,600 a month and a three-bedroom can set you back more than $17,000. It's also home to a number of unhoused New Yorkers.

In nearby Bella Abzug Park, a woman was seen sleeping on a bench, and a short way down 36th Street is one of the homeless encampments that dot the West Side to 50th Street. One man on West 36th Street was seen doing his laundry by filling an orange delivery bag with water from a fire hydrant.

"They need to go someplace, but they shouldn't be camping on public land," one person told Kramer.

CBS News New York cameras also found encampments on West 44th Street, near the Intrepid on 47th Street and 12th Avenue, and another on 49th Street.

New Yorkers sound off on what Mamdani should do

Mamdani's plan is to send outreach workers to the sites and give those living there a week to move or get shelter. A notice on 36th Street says the camp will be dismantled on Monday.

New Yorkers have varying opinions on the encampments and what the mayor should do about them.

"He should move them along and offer them help to move them along," one person said.

"I feel like there could be something better done, you know?" one said. "Figure out a better solution, a homeless shelter."

"I feel there should be a program, something to help the homeless out better," another said.

"I mean, it's terrible. I think that, yeah, there needs to be some sort of solution for that so they can get housing," one person said. "I mean, I think that something definitely needs to change. It's not just here. It's all throughout New York City, essentially."

"It's unsightly, but I don't have anywhere to tell them to go," another added.

Kramer spoke to some of the people in the encampments. They said they prefer the street to city shelters, and added if the city says they have to leave they'll just move to a different street.

The mayor's office did not return calls for comment.