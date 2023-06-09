Rep. Josh Gottheimer hosts roundtable discussion on LGBTQ+ issues in Fort Lee

FORT LEE, N.J. -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer hosted a roundtable discussion on issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community on Friday in Fort Lee.

Advocates and local leaders highlighted issues like hate crimes, public safety, homelessness and bullying.

"I absolutely do believe that Pride Month should be a month of action. It's great to have the party, it's great to have the celebration, because I do think that queer joy is revolutionary, and yet we are under attack. We are under assault," said Anne Marie Venezia, with Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey.

"We've made such great progress, marriage equality and equality broadly, for so many years. And listen, now there's a lot of tacks in the road," said Gottheimer.

Gottheimer said Congress needs to do more to protect the LGBTQ+ community.