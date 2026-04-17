Hofstra student diagnosed with severe autism at age 2 graduating with honors: "Never thought I would get this far"

Four years ago, CBS News New York introduced you to a young Long Island man who overcame an autism diagnosis to graduate valedictorian of his high school class.

Now, Joseph Falco is exceeding expectations again, this time in college.

Falco will graduate from Hofsta University next month with top honors.

"I love the fact that I have autism"

"I never thought I would get this far," Falco said.

Neither did the experts who once said he may never speak. Now, his success speaks volumes about what's possible on the spectrum.

"It's real, and it's here, right now, and I'm enjoying every minute of it," Falco said. "I used to think it was something that potentially held me back, made me different, weird, wrong. But I couldn't disagree with that any more now. I love the fact that I have autism. It has helped me focus."

"They told me he's going to be nothing"

At first, Falco's fixations led to a diagnosis of severe autism.

"When he was 2, they told me he was going to be nothing. Like, 'He's probably never gonna speak, probably is not gonna do anything, he's really autistic, don't expect a lot out of him,' ... The hand flapping, walking on his toes, no eye contact," Joseph's mother Dolores Falco said.

Early intervention and determination made the difference. He was the valedictorian of his Copiague High School class in 2022.

"His story says that anything and everything is possible"

Four years later, Joseph is mastering what once seemed impossible. He's about to graduate college with a computer science and cybersecurity degree, in the top 10% of honors students. He'll get the highest designation Hofstra gives: honors, with distinction.

"His story says that anything and everything is possible," Hofstra University's Dr. Tomeka Robinson said.

Joseph is also reading social cues.

"I've been joining tons of clubs, making a bunch of friends, and just letting everyone know, hey, this is who I am," he said.

"Making things that may seem impossible all come true"

"The day he walks across that stage ... they're probably going to have to bring a pump in, to pump out all the water from my tears," Falco's mom said. "Support them, fight for them, advocate for them, and watch them bloom."

"I want people to see what I'm doing and think hey, you know, I can do that too," Joseph said.

Now, he says he's focused on "making things that might seem impossible all come true."

On May 17th, he will graduate Hofstra cum laude, and he's already halfway finished with his masters.

He's looking forward to a career in cybersecurity, either in the private sector or in law enforcement.