Joseph Falco Jr. overcomes autism and the odds, earns valedictorian of Copiague High School's Class Of 2022

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- It's graduation season and one Long Island student beat the odds of an autism diagnosis to graduate with quite an impressive achievement.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the 17-year-old is at the top of his class.

"He had hand flapping. He was walking on his toes, was avoiding eye contact. They told us pretty much he was severely autistic and that there was a good chance he may never ever speak," Dolores Falco said of her son, now Copiague High School's valedictorian.

"They told my parents I would never be anything at age 2. The rest of my life would be nothing," Joseph Falco Jr. said.

The diagnosis was devastating -- low-functioning autism. Joseph Falco was withdrawn and non-verbal. His mother fought for early intervention.

"He got speech, special ed and OT that come to the house. Then, when he was 3, he went to a special ed preschool," Dolores Falco said.

Fast forward 14 years to just recently, when Joseph received cheers when he was announced as the Class of 2022's valedictorian.

"I literally said, 'Wooo!" just like that," Falco Jr. said.

It's an achievement, he says, that sends a message.

"In my case, I have been able to become valedictorian, but everybody deserves at least a tiny bit of chance to show what they're made of," he said.

His diagnosis is now high-functioning Asperger's. His GPA is 104.4. He has worked hard to advocate for himself and overcome.

"I have never been good at being able to talk with people or getting myself some friends," Falco Jr. said.

Therapy taught him social cues, which he now seems to have mastered.

He starred in drama productions and even founded the high school's debate club.

"For someone who has never been able express himself when he was very young, I did turn out to very expressive," Falco Jr. said.

"The message it sends to other students is just be who you are and you'll be successful," Copiague High Principal Joseph Agosta said.

Dolores Falco said she believes there's a lesson in her son's success.

"Don't count your kid out. You don't know. He went from total despair to disarray to the greatest of the greats, and he's going to make his mark on the world," she said.

"I don't think you should see your disability as a disability. It's not your weakness. For all of us, it's our superpower and what makes us strong unique," Falco Jr. said.

He is headed to Hofstra University with a goal of having a career with the FBI in cyber security. But first, his valedictory speech will focus on overcoming challenges.

Falco Jr. is ranked No. 1 out of 375 students in his class.