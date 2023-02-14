Watch CBS News
Local News

Partner of slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo takes stand at trial of Jose Gonzalez

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo's partner takes stand with emotional testimony
FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo's partner takes stand with emotional testimony 02:04

NEW YORK -- The trial of a Bronx man accused of fatally running over an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance continued Tuesday.

CBS2 was in the Bronx courtroom as victim Yadira Arroyo's partner testified.

FDNY members filed in to show support for their former colleague, Arroyo's family, and for her EMT partner, Monique Williams, as she took the stand.

Cameras weren't allowed inside, but Williams described through tears how their ambulance was hijacked by a man who then ran over her colleague and friend, killing her.

Arroyo's family said it brought back that horrific day.

"Painful, not only for the extended family, members of the FDNY," uncle A.J. Hernandez said.

READ MOREAttorney for Jose Gonzalez, accused in the killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, tries unsuccessfully to get case dismissed

The suspect, Jose Gonzalez, was expressionless during the testimony. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Williams described the day in March 2017, when Arroyo was driving on White Plains Road. Bystanders alerted the partners that a man was hanging onto the back.

Williams said the man jumped off and stole a backpack from a young man who was walking on the sidewalk. They stopped and Arroyo got out to help him, and Williams stayed in the cab. That's when she said the man jumped into the ambulance driver's seat. Williams said she punched him and Arroyo tried to pull him out, but he put the vehicle in reverse and drove over her.

"We're all in pain. However, nothing fathoms what Monique is going through, still to this day because it's post traumatic. She hasn't been to work since the incident, so it's a bit chilling," fellow EMT and friend Louis Montalbo said.

READ MORETrial of Jose Gonzalez, accused of killing FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo with her own ambulance, begins

CBS2 tried to speak to Gonzalez's father, but he declined, saying he was upset. His son's defense attorney said, "No comment."

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and was also mother of five, who family say have waited six years for justice.

"They're in pain, confused as to, again, why is it taking so long," Hernandez said.

Gonzalez faces up to life in prison if convicted of the top charge.

A witness and a Crime Scene Unit detective also took the stand Tuesday. The trial resumes Wednesday. 

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.