Partner of slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo takes stand at trial of Jose Gonzalez

NEW YORK -- The trial of a Bronx man accused of fatally running over an FDNY EMT with her own ambulance continued Tuesday.

CBS2 was in the Bronx courtroom as victim Yadira Arroyo's partner testified.

FDNY members filed in to show support for their former colleague, Arroyo's family, and for her EMT partner, Monique Williams, as she took the stand.

Cameras weren't allowed inside, but Williams described through tears how their ambulance was hijacked by a man who then ran over her colleague and friend, killing her.

Arroyo's family said it brought back that horrific day.

"Painful, not only for the extended family, members of the FDNY," uncle A.J. Hernandez said.

The suspect, Jose Gonzalez, was expressionless during the testimony. He is charged with murder, manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Williams described the day in March 2017, when Arroyo was driving on White Plains Road. Bystanders alerted the partners that a man was hanging onto the back.

Williams said the man jumped off and stole a backpack from a young man who was walking on the sidewalk. They stopped and Arroyo got out to help him, and Williams stayed in the cab. That's when she said the man jumped into the ambulance driver's seat. Williams said she punched him and Arroyo tried to pull him out, but he put the vehicle in reverse and drove over her.

"We're all in pain. However, nothing fathoms what Monique is going through, still to this day because it's post traumatic. She hasn't been to work since the incident, so it's a bit chilling," fellow EMT and friend Louis Montalbo said.

CBS2 tried to speak to Gonzalez's father, but he declined, saying he was upset. His son's defense attorney said, "No comment."

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and was also mother of five, who family say have waited six years for justice.

"They're in pain, confused as to, again, why is it taking so long," Hernandez said.

Gonzalez faces up to life in prison if convicted of the top charge.

A witness and a Crime Scene Unit detective also took the stand Tuesday. The trial resumes Wednesday.