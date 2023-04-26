Jose Gonzalez faces sentencing for 2017 murder of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

NEW YORK -- The man convicted of murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo will be sentenced Wednesday.

Back in 2017, Jose Gonzalez stole an ambulance and then ran over Arroyo in Soundview, the Bronx.

Gonzalez was initially declared unfit to stand trial, but that decision was reversed last year.

He now faces 25 years to life in prison after the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in March.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of the FDNY and mother of five.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m.