34-year-old Jorge Santiago arrested in Chase Bank security guard stabbing
NEW YORK -- A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a security guard Friday at a Chase Bank on the Upper East Side.
Police said Saturday they took 34-year-old Jorge Santiago into custody. He was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Santiago reportedly became irate at the bank Friday morning when a teller said they could not help him. He's accused of stabbing the 59-year-old security guard in the neck on his way out.
The security guard is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.