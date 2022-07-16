Watch CBS News
Crime

34-year-old Jorge Santiago arrested in Chase Bank security guard stabbing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Disgruntled customer stabs security guard at UES bank
Police: Disgruntled customer stabs security guard at UES bank 02:12

NEW YORK -- A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a security guard Friday at a Chase Bank on the Upper East Side

Police said Saturday they took 34-year-old Jorge Santiago into custody. He was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Santiago reportedly became irate at the bank Friday morning when a teller said they could not help him. He's accused of stabbing the 59-year-old security guard in the neck on his way out. 

The security guard is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.