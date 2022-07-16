34-year-old Jorge Santiago arrested in Chase Bank security guard stabbing

NEW YORK -- A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a security guard Friday at a Chase Bank on the Upper East Side.

Police said Saturday they took 34-year-old Jorge Santiago into custody. He was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Santiago reportedly became irate at the bank Friday morning when a teller said they could not help him. He's accused of stabbing the 59-year-old security guard in the neck on his way out.

The security guard is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.