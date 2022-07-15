Security guard stabbed in neck at Chase Bank on Upper East Side, in critical condition

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a security guard in the neck Friday morning inside a Chase Bank on the Upper East Side.

It happened at around 9 a.m. at a branch on the corner of 86th Street and Second Avenue, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported.

It started like a normal day. The doors opened and customers made they way inside.

"I was going to come down to the ATM to get some cash and there's just something in me that made me not go," said Jay Kaplan.

According to the NYPD, the suspect had approached a teller and was told no one at this branch was able to help him. He reportedly got upset and was asked to leave. On his way out, he stabbed a 59-year-old security guard in the neck, police said.

"I hope the person survives. It's horrific," said Andrew Fine, vice president of the East 86th Street Association, a neighborhood group. "Happens to bring a knife to the bank with him, not good."

As of Friday afternoon, the security guard was in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Sources told CBS2 the suspect is a 6-foot-tall man with long, curly, dark hair. No photos or videos have been released by police, so far. We're told the suspect may have fled into the subway.

"It's just sad. It really is sad," said Thomas Vida, another Upper East Side resident. "What is this city coming to?"

Other people in the area expressed frustration over crime in the city, too. Some said they considered moving because of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.