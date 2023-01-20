Police seek missing law school student Jordan Taylor, last seen leaving Queens apartment

NEW YORK -- A 29-year-old law school student has gone missing in New York City, and police and his loved ones are asking for help.

Jordan Taylor was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Police say he was last seen leaving his Queens apartment around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.

Have you seen Jordan Taylor? He is 5'11, 160lbs. He has been #missing since 01/06/23. Last seen in #Manhattan wearing a dark blue jacket, black pants and black Vans sneakers. If you see or have seen Jordan, please contact the @NYPDMissing Persons Squad. pic.twitter.com/GwZxw9uYTp — NYPD Missing Persons (@NYPDMissing) January 18, 2023

Family and friends say his wallet was found in Lower Manhattan, and his phone was found in Hell's Kitchen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.