Police seek missing law school student Jordan Taylor, last seen leaving Queens apartment
NEW YORK -- A 29-year-old law school student has gone missing in New York City, and police and his loved ones are asking for help.
Jordan Taylor was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Police say he was last seen leaving his Queens apartment around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Family and friends say his wallet was found in Lower Manhattan, and his phone was found in Hell's Kitchen.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
