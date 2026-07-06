Jones Beach Air Show is canceled for day 2 as rain, strong storms expected on Long Island

The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach was canceled Monday as downpours and some strong storms are expected to impact Long Island.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and FourLeaf Federal Credit Union made the announcement early Monday morning about day two of the annual show.

"The current weather and forecast restrict the planes from operating safely due to rain and poor visibility," a statement read.

The show usually takes place during Memorial Day weekend but was moved to Fourth of July weekend to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

Monday's performance was supposed to be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"From breathtaking performances to memories that will last a lifetime, this was a weekend we'll never forget. Thank you for celebrating with us, and we'll see you back at Jones Beach next year," a post from FourLeaf Federal Credit Union read.

Sunday, July 5, was the first day of the 2026 FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach on Long Island. CBS News New York

Sunday was the first day of the event, when more than 150,000 people watched the show featuring elite aerial acrobatics. More than 580,000 people attended the Fourth of July festivities from Friday through Sunday, including the practice show and fireworks.

Astonishing military-trained aerial performers from across the world put on the spectacle.

"Amazing feats, and those pilots make you really proud of your country," said one Brooklyn family.