Heavy downpours and flooding possible in NYC area through Monday. Here's the latest forecast.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued through Monday due to the threat of heavy rain and storms that may cause flooding.

A Flood Watch in place for the entire region through Tuesday morning

The high heat may have come to an end, but a very humid airmass remains in place. As a result of the high levels of atmospheric moisture, the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain in place through Monday.

The entire are is under a Flood Watch through Tuesday morning. CBS News New York

Rainfall activity so far has been confined to our distant northwestern zones, but as Sunday evening progresses into the overnight hours, coverage should expand to include most of area.

Although there is a chance of severe thunderstorms, it does not appear as ominous as Friday and Saturday evenings and would be more concentrated for locations south and west of the city. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 60s for the most part.

Most of northern New Jersey faces a 40% chance of flash flooding through Sunday night. CBS News New York

Torrential downpours are the greatest concern for this event, and rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour at times. This is why the flood risk is elevated. The heavy rain and storms will come in waves, with a particularly heavy round expected in the very early hours of Monday morning. Subsequent rounds will then continue through Monday.

The rain and thick cloud cover will keep temperatures on the cool side for Monday, with the high only reaching the lower 70s.

The chances of severe weather appear more likely south and west of New York City. CBS News New York

Although the heaviest rain is anticipated Sunday night and Monday, showers could linger through Tuesday afternoon. Final rainfall totals from this event are looking to average between 3-4 inches. Some locales may receive higher totals.

Temperatures will return to the mid and upper 80s after Tuesday.