Jonas Brothers surprise MetLife Stadium crowd as Demi Lovato joins them on stage

The Jonas Brothers' 2025 tour kicked off with a surprise guest appearance by Demi Lovato at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, as the band reunited with their former Disney co-star.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, and Lovato performed a "Gotta Find You" and "This Is Me" mashup from the 2008 Disney Channel musical "Camp Rock."

Lovato and Joe Jonas later performed their duet "Wouldn't Change a Thing," from the sequel "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam."

The Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour got underway Sunday in the band's home state for the first of 52 concerts over three months across the U.S. and Canada.

NJ Transit operated special "Jonas Brothers Hometown Express" trains to shuttle concertgoers between Secaucus Junction and the Meadowlands Sports Complex for the show.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato perform their duet "Wouldn't Change a Thing," at the Jonas Brothers concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 10, 2025. CBS News

In March, the Jonas Brothers treated super-fans attending JonasCon to a pop-up show American Dream, a giant shopping mall at the Meadowlands. The band also appeared at a New York City pizza shop in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers' 2025 tour makes another stop in New Jersey in Camden on Aug. 14. Concerts are planned in New York in Syracuse on Aug. 19, Saratoga Springs on Aug. 24, and Buffalo on Nov. 9. The tour concludes at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 14.