Join CBS2 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk
NEW YORK - Cystic fibrosis affects 50,000 Americans.
There is no cure, but there is hope, and you can be part of that hope.
Join us Sunday, May 15, at the South Street Seaport for our Great Strides Walk.
For the first time, all five New York boroughs will celebrate and stride together in search of a cure, because we are #BetterTogether.
Help drive the dream that one day, every person with cystic fibrosis will live a long, healthy, life.
Great Strides Dates:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
- New York 5 Borough, South Street Seaport - Pier 16 - http://fightcf.cff.org/nyc
- Suffolk County, Holtsville Zoo & Ecology Center- http://fightcf.cff.org/suffolk
Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Lower Hudson Valley, Lyndhurst Estate - https://fightcf.cff.org/lhv
Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Nassau County, Adelphi University - http://fightcf.cff.org/nassau
- Poughkeepsie, Bowdoin Park - https://fightcf.cff.org/poughkeepsie
