Join CBS2 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Great Strides Walk

NEW YORK - Cystic fibrosis affects 50,000 Americans. 

There is no cure, but there is hope, and you can be part of that hope. 

Join us Sunday, May 15, at the South Street Seaport for our Great Strides Walk. 

For the first time, all five New York boroughs will celebrate and stride together in search of a cure, because we are #BetterTogether. 

Help drive the dream that one day, every person with cystic fibrosis will live a long, healthy, life. 

Great Strides Dates:

Sunday, May 15, 2022

 Sunday, May 22, 2022

 Sunday, June 5, 2022

First published on March 31, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

