NYPD searching for suspects after Manhattan jogger robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK - New video shows some suspects police are looking for after a jogger was robbed a gunpoint in Manhattan.

It happened June 19 near East 15th Street and the FDR Drive bike path.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was approached by a group of about six suspects between 13 and 25 years old.

Allegedly, one suspect placed a gun against the man's stomach before others punched him. Police said they got away with the man's cellphone and headphones.

The man suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.