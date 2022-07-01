Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD searching for suspects after Manhattan jogger robbed at gunpoint

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspects wanted after Manhattan jogger robbed at gunpoint
Suspects wanted after Manhattan jogger robbed at gunpoint 00:27

NEW YORK - New video shows some suspects police are looking for after a jogger was robbed a gunpoint in Manhattan

It happened June 19 near East 15th Street and the FDR Drive bike path.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was approached by a group of about six suspects between 13 and 25 years old. 

Allegedly, one suspect placed a gun against the man's stomach before others punched him. Police said they got away with the man's cellphone and headphones. 

The man suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.