Joe Schoen will return as New York Giants general manager, team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch announced Monday.

Mara and Tisch gave Schoen a vote of confidence in November when firing coach Brian Daboll midway through the regime's fourth season in charge. The Giants were 2-8 at that time and lost five of their final seven games under interim coach Mike Kafka to finish with a 4-13 record.

Assembling talent by drafting receiver Malik Nabers, running back Cam Skattebo, pass rusher Abdul Carter and, most importantly, potential franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart paved the way for Schoen to keep his job and oversee the search for the team's next coach.

"The 2025 season has been deeply disappointing, and the results on the field have not lived up to the standard this organization and our fans expect," Mara and Tisch said in a statement. "As previously stated, Joe Schoen will remain our General Manager and continue to lead our football operations and the search for our next head coach. Continuity and stability in the front office is important to our progress."

Schoen survives another losing season

New York is 22-45-1 since Schoen took over, making the playoffs in the first year at 9-7-1 and missing the following three. Schoen at his annual bye week news conference in early December took responsibility for another season falling short of expectations.

"It's not good enough," Schoen said. "I understand the frustration from fans, ownership, the people inside the building. Nobody is more frustrated than myself — it starts with me — and I'm tasked with trying to get this organization going back in the proper direction."

While the frustration of the past few months left lingering questions about whether ownership would cut ties and clean house, Schoen has a big task ahead of him finding a coach who can turn things around for the beleaguered franchise that is now more than a decade removed from its last Super Bowl win.

Giants head coach candidates

Candidates are expected to include offensive gurus to develop Dart, like Seattle's Klint Kubiak and Washington's Kliff Kingsbury; experienced former NFL head coaches like Mike McCarthy and Vance Joseph; intriguing defensive coordinators such as Indianapolis' Lou Anarumo, Green Bay's Jeff Hafley and the Los Angeles Rams' Chris Shula — along with anyone who comes available during this cycle by way of firing or resignation.