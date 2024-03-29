Funeral today for Joe Lieberman, longtime U.S. senator and 2000 vice presidential nominee

Funeral for former Sen. Joe Lieberman to be held in Stamford, Conn.

Funeral for former Sen. Joe Lieberman to be held in Stamford, Conn.

STAMFORD, Conn. -- A funeral is being held Friday for former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman, who represented Connecticut for decades and was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000.

Lieberman died Wednesday in New York City after complications from a fall, his family said. He was 82.

The longtime senator served in the upper chamber from 1989 to 2013 and became the first Jewish candidate on a major party ticket as Al Gore's running mate in 2000. They lost to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney after the Supreme Court halted a ballot recount in Florida.

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman waves to members of the media as he leaves the West Wing of the White House in Washington, May 17, 2017. A funeral for Lieberman will be held Friday, March 29, 2024, in his hometown of Stamford, Conn. Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday, March 27, at age 82. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Over the years, Lieberman parted with his fellow Democrats and would win his final term in the Senate as an independent in 2006. He also founded a centrist political group called No Labels that is trying to lay the groundwork for a third-party presidential ticket in 2024.

In a statement, the group said Lieberman was the "moral center" of the movement and called his death unexpected.

Lieberman's funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Congregation Agudath Sholom in Stamford. The shiva mourning period will then begin at his Bronx home. He is survived by his wife, Hadassah, four children and 13 grandchildren.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed," his family said in a statement earlier this week. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest."

CBS New York's Tony Aiello will be in Stamford for the services, and the funeral will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m.