Full funeral for U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman

The funeral for Sen. Joe Lieberman, who represented Connecticut for decades and was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000, was held in Stamford. Lieberman died on March 27 after complications from a fall, his family said. He was 82.
