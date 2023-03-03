Jocquise Timmons, 28, charged in shooting of New Jersey state trooper after arrest in South Carolina

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey state trooper who was shot on the job this week is expected to be released from the hospital Friday and make a full recovery. Investigators also say a suspect has been arrested.

Jocquise Timmons, 28, was taken into custody in South Carolina and charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

Platkin said Timmons ambushed and fired upon two unmarked state police vehicles while they were moving.

The trooper was struck in the leg and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before two other troopers rushed him to the hospital early Thursday morning in Paterson.

According to investigators, state police were responding to a break-in at a home on East 26th Street at the time of shooting. Ring footage reportedly caught the suspect with a gun in his hand.

"Surveillance footage from a fixed residential location in the area of East 26th Street and Ninth Avenue captured a figure, later identified as Timmons, stepping out from behind a parked vehicle, assuming a shooting stance and opening fire on troopers' vehicles as they attempted to follow a vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted break-in. Thankfully, Mr. Timmons did not succeed," said Platkin.

Platkin said Timmons is the only suspect in custody, however the investigation is ongoing.