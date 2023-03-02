New Jersey state trooper shot in leg overnight in Paterson, 1 in custody, more wanted

New Jersey state trooper shot in leg overnight in Paterson, 1 in custody, more wantedget the free app
PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey state trooper was shot and wounded early Thursday morning in Paterson.
A large police scene spanned several blocks near McLean Boulevard and Ninth Avenue, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.
The trooper was on patrol when they were shot in the lower leg at around 1 a.m. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Police from multiple departments were scouring the area with flashlights and looking at homes, backyards and vehicles.
There were tow trucks a few blocks away and at least one vehicle was taken away.
Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS2 the trooper was being prepped for surgery. One person was in custody, but more suspects were at large, he said.
"We're still gathering a lot of the details," said Sayegh. "All we know is that we have someone in custody and there are other individuals that we will apprehend."
Officials did not confirm details on the circumstances leading to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.
Gov. Murphy's statement
Gov. Phil Murphy said, "We will ensure that all those responsible for this violent and heinous act are caught and brought to justice," in a statement on Twitter.
NJ Attorney General's statement
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin released a statement on Twitter:
Mayor: Trooper being prepped for surgery
Mayor Andre Sayegh said one person is in custody, but more are still wanted.