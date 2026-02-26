Convicted JFK stowaway arrested after allegedly sneaking onto flight at Newark Airport, sources say

A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2024 has allegedly done it again, sources say.

This time, she was caught at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Stowaway on United flight to Milan

Svetlana Dali, a Russian National, was discovered on a United flight to Milan that departed Newark on Wednesday night, police sources tell CBS News New York.

She allegedly slipped past the gates during boarding and was discovered halfway through the flight.

We're told if Italian authorities decide to pursue charges, it will be up to United to transport her back to the United States.

Svetlana Dali's previous conviction

Last May, Dali was convicted of stowing away on a Delta flight to Paris in November 2024. She was discovered after the plane took off and was taken into custody in Paris.

Dali was sent back to New York City to face charges. She was initially released on bail, but she was arrested again after authorities said she removed her court-ordered GPS monitoring device and tried to travel to Canada.

She was later found guilty on a federal stowaway charge. In July, she was sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release with no fine.