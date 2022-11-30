John F. Kennedy International Airport's newly renovated Terminal 8 unveiled

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport for the unveiling of the newly renovated Terminal 8.

The Port Authority says the new home for American Airlines and British Airways achieves a big goal for JFK.

"The co-location of the two airlines will enable a virtual hourly service between JFK and London, essentially a New York-to-London shuttle, which is one of the most heavily traveled routes in the entire airport," said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

American made a $400 million investment in the new terminal.

The changes include new wide-body gates, enhanced customer amenities and an expanded baggage handling system.