Watch CBS News
Local News

John F. Kennedy International Airport's newly renovated Terminal 8 unveiled

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

JFK Airport's newly renovated Terminal 8 unveiled
JFK Airport's newly renovated Terminal 8 unveiled 00:40

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration Tuesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport for the unveiling of the newly renovated Terminal 8.

The Port Authority says the new home for American Airlines and British Airways achieves a big goal for JFK.

"The co-location of the two airlines will enable a virtual hourly service between JFK and London, essentially a New York-to-London shuttle, which is one of the most heavily traveled routes in the entire airport," said Rick Cotton, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

American made a $400 million investment in the new terminal.

The changes include new wide-body gates, enhanced customer amenities and an expanded baggage handling system.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.