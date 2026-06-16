Plane lands at JFK Airport after reporting 2 flat front tires, FDNY says

A Delta flight landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC Tuesday after reporting it had two flat front tires Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY said it was called at 4:45 p.m. for a report regarding the inbound flight's front tires being flat.

A closer look at the front tires of Delta Flight 1966 at JFK Airport on June 16, 2026. CBS News New York

Video from Chopper 2 showed the front tires of the jet. They appeared to still be inflated.

Sometimes pilots get alerts in cockpits that there might be an issue with the landing gear, and it is always a precautionary move to call it in to the tower to let them know and have emergency crews on standby, CBS News New York's Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.

That led to a two alarm standby response involving 141 fire and EMS personnel.

Delta Flight 1966 originated in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It landed without incident. A Delta spokesperson said there was "some damage" to one of the tires, but noted the plane was determined suitable to continue taxiing to the gate for tire replacement.

There were 170 passengers and six pilots and crew aboard.

No injuries were reported.