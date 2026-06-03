Video shows woman attacked on NYC subway train in apparent antisemitic hate crime

A New York woman captured on video the moment she says she was assaulted on the C train in Manhattan last weekend.

The incident comes on the heels of new data that shows the number of hate crimes in New York City are up nearly 9% compared to the same time last year.

CBS News New York spoke to the victim and a Jewish organization combating Jewish hate crimes.

"It was a hate crime against the Jewish community"

The victim, who asked not to be identified out of fear, said she was riding the C train northbound on Sunday at the Canal Street subway station when she was attacked by the woman seen on video.

The victim said her attacker made antisemitic remarks and then targeted her.

"She lunged at me. She choked me twice. She kicked me. She ripped my hair out," the victim said. "It was a hate crime against the Jewish community. This wouldn't have happened if I wasn't Jewish."

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Diana Smith in connection to the attack and that she is facing several charges, including hate crime and aggravated harassment.

The victim told CBS News New York she's traumatized and added only two witnesses briefly stepped in to help.

"It was shocking that bystanders ... just no one doing anything, and to the point where I was beaten to the ground," the victim said. "People are much stronger as a community."

Hate crime are up in NYC, new data says

On Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said that during the first five months of the year murders, shootings incidents, and shooting victims hit a record low.

However, the new data also shows hate crimes rose 8.6% year to date, compared to the same time last year.

"Antisemitism has now moved from just words to actual violence," said Lisa Katz, chief government affairs officer at Combat Antisemitism Movement, an organization combating Jewish hate. "We have tracked 193 incidents of antisemitism in New York City this year through May 31 and that equates to more than one per day."