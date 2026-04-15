N.Y. offering $70 million to boost security for religious organizations, schools and more

A new initiative from New York state is putting about $70 million up for grabs to community organizations that are more vulnerable to hate crimes and attacks.

Surrounded by a diverse group of religious leaders Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $35 million in funding for community organizations looking for better protection, adding to the existing $35 million.

How the money helps

The money, which organizations like places of worship and schools can apply for, would be used for physical safety measures like cameras, lighting, reinforced doors, security training, alarms, and cyber-security protections.

"Good, God-fearing people asking for nothing, sometimes just to be left alone," Hochul said.

"Do you want New York City to be a habitable place for all minorities and ethnicities?" Rabbi Mark Wildes said. "If you do, then you have to afford protection."

Mohammad Razvi from the Council of People's Organizations said this funding is game-changing.

"You're giving the people the resources that they need so they can worship in peace," he said.

Rev. Dr. Robert Waterman spoke on behalf of Christians, who, according to Pew Research, make up 57% of adult New Yorkers. He referenced the time an intruder snuck into Antioch Baptist Church in Brooklyn and took the stage during service.

"Reverence, fear, uncertainty entered that room when people realized what was going on," Waterman said.

Protest buffer zones

The NYPD reports hate crimes increased by 11.7% in the first quarter of 2026 in comparison to last year, with 55% of those crimes being anti-Jewish.

The NYPD also reported a 140% increase in anti-Muslim attacks so far this year.

"Hate has no place in our state," Hochul said.

At Wednesday's press conference, Hochul also doubled down on her desire for a statewide 25-foot speech-free buffer zone around pre-determined locations to provide safety from protests.

The New York Civil Liberties Union condemned the request, releasing a statement that reads in part:

"The no-speech zones that Governor Hochul wants will block whole swathes of our state from protest on any issue. It will likely lead to excessive, biased policing and risk undermining the hard-fought, essential protections that already exist for worshippers and people seeking reproductive care."

The state-wide buffer zone Hochul is calling for mirrors a 100-foot buffer zone passed by the New York City Council earlier this year. That bill needs Mayor Zohran Mamdani's signature before it is passed. CBS News New York reached out to the mayor regarding the topic and did not hear back.