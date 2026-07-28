8-year-old recovering after being shoved by intruder at Queens school, police say

An 8-year-old child is recovering after being hurt when an intruder entered the Jewish Institute of Queens Tuesday morning, police said.

The suspect, 42, is in custody. Charges are pending.

It happened at around 10:50 a.m. at the school on Woodhaven Boulevard and Wetherole Street.

The intruder was intercepted by security at the school's door. While he was being escorted off the property, a struggle ensued, according to police. During that struggle, the intruder shoved a child into a fence, causing a laceration on the student's head. Police do not believe the child was an intended target.

The student was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police sources said the incident came after the suspect approached a woman on the street. The woman, feeling threatened, went into the school for safety, police sources said. The suspect followed her in, and security intervened.

"Based on the information relayed to me by the NYPD, the school does not appear to have been the intended target. An emotionally disturbed individual allegedly chased a college-aged woman with a hammer from the 110 Precinct into the 112 Precinct, where she ran into the front yard of the institute seeking refuge," City Councilmember Phil Wong said. "The NYPD is thoroughly investigating all aspects of the incident, including the possibility of a bias motive, to ensure nothing is overlooked. I am praying for the injured child, the college-aged woman who sought refuge, and everyone impacted by this frightening incident."