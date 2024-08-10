The Jets play the Commanders in the NFL preseason today. Here's what to know about the game.

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets are set to embark on what many hope will be their first playoff season in 14 years when they take on the Washington Commanders on Saturday at MetLife Stadium to begin their 2024 preseason schedule.

For everyone thinking the NFL preseason is too long, this is your year. Now that the Hall of Fame Game is in the rearview, every team will play just three times before Week 1 of the regular season begins on Sept. 5.

After playing the Commanders, the Jets will travel to the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 17 and host the New York Giants on Aug. 24.

The Jets open the regular season on Sept. 9 at the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

How to watch Jets preseason games and get tickets

Each of the Jets' preseason games will be broadcast on CBS New York and Q104.3.

Aug. 10 : 12 p.m., vs. the Washington Commanders. Click here for tickets.

: 7 p.m., at the Carolina Panthers. Click here for tickets. Aug. 24: 7:30 p.m., vs. the New York Giants. Click here for tickets.

Is Aaron Rodgers going to play in the NFL Preseason?

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a season in which he missed all but four plays due to a torn left Achilles, is unlikely to play in the first two preseason games.

The four-time NFL MVP has not been ruled out for the preseason finale against the Giants, Saleh said.

In the interim, expect the Jets to get a long look at veteran backup Tyrod Taylor and newcomers Jordan Travis, Andrew Peasley, and Adrian Martinez.

What does the New York Jets' roster look like?

Following general manager Joe Douglas' very busy offseason, there are plenty of new players vying for positions. The Jets are not expected to begin making cuts until after the first preseason game and the final 53-man roster won't be in place until sometime after the final exhibition contest against the Giants.

To see the Jets' current depth chart, please click here.