Subway crime plan, mental health training among NYPD commissioner's top 2025 initiatives

NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch delivered the annual State of the NYPD address on Thursday, outlining the department's priorities and challenges ahead.

The speech was a chance for Tisch to talk about what's working, what's not, and to put forth her vision for 2025.

Tisch highlights 4 new initiatives

The commissioner announced several initiatives, including zone-based policing, a new three-part subway crime plan, the introduction of a quality-of-life division, and expanded mental health training.

Tisch highlighted overall index crime being down in 2024, adding shooting incidents are down 28% so far this year. She attributed it to zone-based policing, saying 650 additional officers have been deployed from desk jobs into high-crime areas.

She said the quality-of-live division will feature "Q teams" responding to complaints and Q-Stat tracking monitoring issues citywide.

As for subway safety, the commissioner said the three-part plan will address crime in the transit system by redeploying 200 officers to trains and platforms, where she says 78% of underground crime occurs.

"These moves are already showing results. In January, major crime in transit is down 36% from last year and 29% below pre-pandemic levels. But we know people still don't feel safe, which is why part two of the plan began this week -- adding hundreds more officers into the subway system, ensuring two cops patrol every overnight train," Tisch said.

Tisch said she's also working to boost morale, acknowledging the NYPD is still recovering from defund-the-police movements, and that she is working to boost recruitment back to 35,000 officers.

The commissioner also reiterated that the NYPD will not participate in immigration enforcement, but she made it clear that criminals will be held accountable, regardless of immigration status.

Mayor Eric Adams attends speech, shoots down rumors

Gov. Kathy Hochul was in attendance and Mayor Eric Adams made his first public appearance since announcing Sunday his limited schedule due to an undisclosed illness, but he did not take questions at the event. Later, he spoke at a faith breakfast and squashed rumors he is stepping down amid his corruption probe.

"Who started this stupid rumor that I was stepping down on Friday? Are you out of your mind?" Adams said. "And you know what's fascinating? You have to be of a great level of wisdom to understand what is playing out on the great stage of politics in New York City."

The mayor's appearance came one day after sources confirmed to CBS News that senior Justice Department officials have held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dropping the charges against Adams.