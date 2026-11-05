Jesper Bratt scores in OT to give streaking Devils a 5-4 win over Blues

Jesper Bratt scored on a breakaway from Dougie Hamilton in overtime to lift the streaking New Jersey Devils to a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

It was Bratt's fourth career overtime goal.

New Jersey is 8-2 in its last 10 games and has won six straight at the Prudential Center. The Devils, who have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, are in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots and is 4-0-0 for the Devils since he was acquired from Winnipeg in late October.

New Jersey led 4-1 after two periods, but the Blues scored three goals in 3:08 to tie it at 4. Mason McTavish, Philip Broberg and Dalibor Dvorsky scored, the latter two coming 18 seconds apart with 5:06 to play.

Anthony Manta scored two goals and had an assist, and Luke Hughes had a goal and an assist for New Jersey.

Jack Hughes contributed two assists, and has eight points in his last five games. He leads the Devils with 21 points.

The loss concluded a six-game stretch for the Blues against Eastern Conference teams, where they went 2-4.

Jordan Binnington had 31 saves for St. Louis.

The Devils scored 19 seconds apart late in the second period for a 4-1 lead. Jesper Boqvist struck from Luke Hughes and Mantha, then Mantha scored his second goal of the period on a backhand from Brett Pesce and Evan Rodrigues.

New Jersey outshot the Blues 16-4 in the first period, with Hughes giving the Devils a 1-0 lead on his sixth goal of the season and third in the last five games.

Up next

Blues: Conclude a four-game road trip at Nashville on Saturday.

Devils: At the New York Islanders on Saturday.